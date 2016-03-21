Canon USA Expands Lineup of Projectors With its First Laser Model

Canon USA has introduced its LX-MU800Z, the company’s first single-chip DLP Projector with a laser phosphor light source. The projector can run for 20,000 hours at maximum brightness with virtually maintenance-free operation, reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO). Additional key features on the LX-MU800Z projector include native WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution, up-to-8000 lumens, a dynamic contrast ratio up to 10,500:1, and seven interchangeable lens options with motorized lens shift for installation flexibility. The combination of a long-life laser light source and a sealed, filter-free system make the LX-MU800Z projector ideal for a range of applications where high image quality and minimal maintenance are critical.

“We are pleased to add this important technology to our growing line of interchangeable lens projectors,” explained Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon USA. “Canon’s LX-MU800Z Laser DLP Projector is an outstanding product on many levels and we are confident that it will meet and exceed the expectations of our current customers, and strengthen and expand our reach into new markets as well.”

The LX-MU800Z can be rotated 360 degrees at any angle on the vertical axis, and can also be used to project in portrait applications. The LX-MU800Z also offers seven interchangeable lens options and all lenses can be installed and then removed with the push of a button. For enhanced installation flexibility, the LX-MU800Z projector also offers motorized lens shift, which makes it possible to adjust the vertical and horizontal positioning of the projected image, as well as motorized zoom and focus, all of which can be adjusted using the included remote. Additionally, the projector’s lens memory function can be used to store up to eight different custom lens positions, each including lens shift, zoom, and focal length.

The LX-MU800Z projector’s start-up and shutdown durations are also minimal, as the need to warm up or cool down a lamp is eliminated, reducing operational complications. The LX-MU800Z projector also offers an array of advanced geometric and professional imaging adjustments that can be used to accommodate custom installations.

The LX-MU800Z is versatile with multiple built-in terminals including 3G-SDI, HDMI, DVI-D, and a built-in HDBaseT receiver allowing uncompressed HD video, audio, and control signals to be transmitted over a single LAN cable with a maximum distance up to 328 feet (100m).

The LX-MU800Z is compatible with Crestron, AMX and Extron devices enabling control of multiple projectors on a network, and also supports PJLink which allows users to control and monitor the projector over a network - a feature that is ideal for observing lamp hours, and usage.

The new Canon LX-MU800Z will have a suggested list price of $17,969, and is currently scheduled to be available through authorized Canon dealers and distributors beginning July 2016. The LX-MU800Z is backed by a three-year limited warranty, and Canon's Professional Service & Support.