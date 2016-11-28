Canon Unveils Small, Light 4K Pro AV Laser Projector

The What: Canon unveiled the REALiS 4K600STZ Pro AV Laser LCOS Projector. At 57.3 pounds, the REALiS 4K600STZ is among the world’s smallest and lightest native 4K laser projectors, making it well suited for a wide range of markets and applications including simulation, museums, art galleries, planetariums, higher education, medical education, and training.

The What Else: The REALiS 4K600STZ projector reproduces exceptionally detailed images due to a combination of features including native 4K resolution of 4096x2400, which is larger than both QFHD and DCI-resolution, the 4K standards for TV and digital cinema respectively. The expanded vertical resolution (2400) is particularly important for those applications, like simulation and training and design/engineering, which may require larger vertical display areas.

Canon REALiS 4K600STZ

Its laser phosphor light source offers an extended operation time up to 20,000 hours or more, quick startup, omnidirectional projector placement, and a wide range of colors—all helping to enhance the user experience, installation process, and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Its 6,000 lumens with up to 10,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio helps ensure content appears bright with deep black and bright white levels. It also features Canon’s LCOS Technology with AISYS enhancement and advanced Color Management System for producing content with improved detail and color accuracy, for industries and applications like museums and galleries with the highest image quality requirements.

It features a genuine Canon 4K lens for consistent clarity and color throughout the entire projected area; the lens also includes a special Marginal Focus function, which can be used to help ensure content projected on the peripheral portions of domed surfaces remains in focus—a benefit especially important to those in the simulation, training, and educational fields. The projector is also able to deliver a virtually consistent level of brightness throughout its zoom range, thus helping to provide even greater placement flexibility.

The 4K600STZ features dual image processing engines for uncompressed 4K at 60Hz playback, and optimal upscaling of 2K video and other non-native 4K resolution content. It is also one of Canon’s only HDR-compatible projectors, which helps provide the ability to replicate content with exceptionally high contrast, making possible gradation expression close to that of human vision. Additionally, the projector supports the input of video content simulating the 4K/8K broadcast-standard ITU-R BT.2020 color gamut.

The Canon REALiS 4K600STZ Projector’s DICOM Simulation Mode can be beneficial for those in the medical education and training field who require displaying monochrome digital X-rays, CAT scans, and MRIs with superb grayscale gradation. This mode, which offers both clear and blue-base color temperature presets, simulates the results of devices compliant with the Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) Part 14 standard.

“The impressive benefits of 4K laser projection, combined with Canon’s optical and image processing technologies and compact engineering define the many advantages of the REALiS 4K600STZ Pro AV Laser LCOS Projector,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We are confident this projector’s many advanced technologies and features will not only meet, but exceed the growing needs of AV professionals who demand exceptional, high-resolution and high-value projectors.”

The Bottom Line: The Canon REALiS 4K600STZ offers many industry-standard interfaces to enhance usability including two HDMI (version 2.0a), and four DVI inputs supporting single, stripe, and cross configurations for 4K, 2K, or HD video playback. Network management, including compatibility with PJLink, Crestron Room View, and AMX Device Discovery, also helps provide flexibility for monitoring and control.

The Canon REALiS 4K600STZ Pro AV LCOS Projector has a suggested list price of $77,990, is scheduled to be available through authorized Canon dealers by April 2017, and is backed by the Company's Professional Service and Support.