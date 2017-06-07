Canon to Showcase Fulldome Planetarium, Training Sim Demos at InfoComm

Canon (booth 3129) will present its wide range of projectors at InfoComm 2017, along with entertaining and innovative partner solutions that help showcase the company’s technology. In addition, there will be hands-on demonstrations of many of Canon's professional 4K and high-definition imaging equipment, including Cinema EOS cameras, lenses, and 4K Reference Displays.

Canon has partnered with Spitz, a supplier of planetarium and dome screens, to demonstrate a single REALiS 4K600STZ Pro AV Laser LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) Projector in a 15-foot hanging dome with edge-to-edge clarity, to create a spectacular planetarium that is an engaging and unique teaching environment.

The REALiS WUX500ST Pro AV LCOS Projector will be the centerpiece of Laser Shot's premiere Law Enforcement and Military training solution, the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS). In this demonstration, guests will be able to see how some of the world's elite forces train in a vivid virtual world, and compete for the highest accuracy scores.

In addition, attendees visiting the Canon booth can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Canon EOS M10 (White) EF-M 15-45mm IS STM camera and lens kit (estimated retail price $599.99) or Canon EOS Rebel T6 18-55mm IS II DSLR camera and lens kit (estimated retail price $549.99). Drawings will be held daily with two prizes awarded each day. Complete details on entry instructions, timings of drawings, and prize description will be available at the Canon booth.