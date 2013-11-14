Spine Pain Management Expands Into Austin, TX with Satellite Diagnostic Center

Spine Pain Management, Inc., a technology-driven, financial service, device and healthcare solution company servicing the multi-billion dollar spine injury sector, has expanded its 8 month old San Antonio affiliate diagnostic center into the Austin, TX market with the opening of a satellite center.

Rapidly growing Austin, the State Capital, is the fourth largest city in TX and 11th in the Country with a population approaching one million. This brings expansion of the company's geographic footprint to cover four strategic regions in the State of Texas.

This latest expansion was initiated by Spine Pain Management's most recent affiliate addition, Central Texas Pain Center (CTPC), and its owner Daniel Frederick, M.D. As referred to on last quarter's Investor Conference Call, CTPC is an independent Affiliate, started by a non-company related Doctor/Owner that has used from day one both newly added company "tools," the Quad Video HALO and its associated company-designed Continuing Legal Education (CLE) "transparency" programs for attorneys. The decision by CTPC to so quickly expand to Austin, can only be looked at as further confirmation as to the efficacy of our supportive programs.

Dr. Frederick said, "We are excited to build off our success in San Antonio by expanding into the fast-growing Austin marketplace. We believe that the medical and legal community in Austin will be very responsive to the introduction of the Quad Video Halo technology."

William F. Donovan, M.D., CEO of Spine Pain Management, said, "I am pleased that the Quad Video HALO Technology V.2.0 was a deciding factor in Dr. Frederick's decision to work with us. The Quad Video HALO system, along with potential cases resulting from the education programs developed by Spine Pain Management for attorneys and doctors who treat personal injury spine cases, should be a valuable asset to CTPC and our other affiliate centers."