AVTEQ Enhances Telemedicine Cart

AVTEQ, Inc. has made improvements to its TMP-800 medical cart.

Specially designed for use in hospital clinics and medical offices tending to remote patient care, this integrated system allows for greater flexibility and customization.

The TMP-800 blends a sleek design, smaller footprint and high-capacity (10RU) secure storage unit. It comes with an integrated screen mounting system that supports displays up to 32 inches, convenient workspace, lockable supply drawer, and slide-out keyboard tray.

Ergonomically friendly, AVTEQ’S TMP-800 workspace deck can adjust from 45-inch to 53-inch thanks to its electronically adjustable height mechanism. This customizable cart also comes with 4-inch caster wheels and is mobile for use in multiple exam rooms.