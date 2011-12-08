Stampede Reveals Plans for 2012 AV Tour

Stampede has announced plans to bring its Big Book of AV Tour to 13 cities in the United States and Canada in 2012.

Stampede says that it will double the length of each day’s exhibit hours and increase the number of on-site training programs.

“Our 2011 Big Book of AV Tour was the biggest, most successful tour in the three year history of the program,” said Stampede president and COO, Kevin Kelly. “Frankly, given the fact that we hit nine cities and educated several thousand attendees during the 2011 tour, it’s going to be a challenge to make the 2012 tour even bigger and better — but we have the programs underway that will do just that.”

According to Kelly, increasing the number of cities visited, doubling the length of each day’s exhibit hours, increasing the number and variety of on-site training programs, opening up the tour to more end users, and making affordable video conferencing a centerpiece of every tour stop will help strengthen the BBOAV Tour as the largest event of its kind in North America.

“We’re thrilled that the Big Book of AV Tour continues to grow and reach more dealers each year,” Kelly said. “This tour provides dealers across the country a chance to experience the latest AV technologies and equipment and learn not only how to use them, but also which ones to use for each unique job. When coupled with our Stampede University live training events on topics such as 3D technology, touch technology and digital signage, The Big Book of AV Tour is a dealer’s one-stop event for staying up-to-date on everything AV.”

The Big Book of AV Tour supports and extends the reach of the company’s The Big Book of AV. The 2011 tour offered a chance for dealers to see live projector and display demonstrations and take part in Stampede University live training events on topics such as 3D technology, touch technology and digital signage. In addition, dealers in attendance had the opportunity to become CTS and DSCE certified.

Attendees of the 2011 tour saw the latest solutions from a variety of vendors including Atlas Sound, Avteq, BenQ, Casio, Chief, Epson, Gefen, Hall Research, Hitachi Solutions, Kramer, Lumens, Mitsubishi, Mustang, NEC, Optoma, Peerless, Perfect Path, ProSales, TechGlobal, Samsung, Severtson Screens, Sharp and Sony.