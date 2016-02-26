Cambridge Sound Management Offers Healthcare Sound Masking Solution

The What: Cambridge Sound Management has unveiled a new speech privacy solution for medical office waiting rooms, exam rooms, and pharmacies. The Qt Patient Privacy System helps protect patient privacy by making conversations in healthcare environments less intelligible to unintended listeners.

The What Else: Often overlooked in healthcare design is the lack of speech privacy in reception areas where private conversations can be easily overheard. Furthermore, many patient exam rooms often don’t provide adequate speech privacy due to a lack of sound-blocking building material. With an increased focus on patient quality of care and achieving HIPAA privacy regulations, the Qt Patient Privacy system is an affordable solution to solve an important problem.

“Our healthcare customers and designers have been asking for a simplified speech protection system that could be easily deployed in open reception areas to protect sensitive conversations between patients and staff, “said Christopher Calisi, CEO of Cambridge Sound Management. “Helping medical staff and facility managers meet HIPAA privacy rules – while simultaneously improving the overall patient experience – was the core driver behind this exciting product.”

The Bottom Line: The Qt Patient Privacy System is an all-in-one privacy solution consisting of a control module, two lighted privacy status signs, and a series of direct-field sound masking emitters. The control module is installed behind the reception desk or in the back office, and the lighted privacy signs inform patients and staff that their conversations are protected. The direct-field sound masking emitters can be installed in any ceiling type. The system is installed by Cambridge Sound Management’s extensive network of certified sound masking specialists.

The Qt Patient Privacy System ships on February 25th 2016.