Maximizing DOOH Ad Revenues January 23 Webinar

The Digital Signage Federation will present a free webinar on January 23rd that will address ad-based networks operators’ concerns as they move into 2013: ad spending trends and network efficiencies.

First, Patrick Quinn, CEO of PQ Media will outline the status and outlook for advertising revenues based on his company’s research into ad spending and patterns in Digital Out-of-Home. Quinn will explain how ad momentum is building and why efficiencies matter. (Please note: this slide deck will not be made available, but the recorded session URL will be provided to those who pre-register.)

Second, two primary network suppliers, LG Electronics and SYNNEX, will address how networks can reduce advertiser attrition and optimize their network’s expansion and growth. As networks grow and adapt to better serve the needs of advertisers, location providers and the network operator, it is essential that functional capabilities be matched to economies of scale and efficiencies in operations. This session will offer approaches for assessing operational efficiencies and improving sourcing and network effectiveness.

About the Presenters:

Patrick Quinn, President & CEO, PQ MediaPatrick Quinn is President & CEO of PQ Media, a provider of custom media econometrics and alternative media research. PQ Media partners with Veronis Suhler Stevenson on the annual Communications Industry Forecast, the media industry’s benchmark for spending, usage and trends data. Patrick is the publisher and co-author of PQ Media’s Alternative Media Research Series, a source which provides media stakeholders with strategic intelligence on emerging markets such as digital out-of-home media, word-of-mouth marketing, product placement, user-generated media and social networking, among others. Patrick is also co-author of the Global Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast, which defines, sizes and forecasts the direction of DOOH media worldwide through its proprietary media econometrics system. In addition, Mr. Quinn is a frequent speaker at media industry events and a source of industry insights for global news media outlets including CNN, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, MediaPost, Advertising Age and Advertising Week, among others. PQ Media Research is used by several major Digital Out-of-Home companies.

Bruno Pupo, National Sales Manager, LG Canada Digital Media SolutionsBruno Pupo is the National Sales Manager for LG Canada Digital Media Solutions. Bruno has over 25 years of sales, marketing and engineering experience. He has held several leadership positions in sales, marketing and engineering roles, and is recognized as an advisor and expert in a broad range of information technology elements and digital media solutions. He has developed strategy and executed on distribution, resellers networks, and consumer retail go to market structures for several leading brands. Bruno was selected as one of Computer Dealer News’ top 25 news makers of 2005 and currently serves on the board of the CODACAN. Bruno Pupo will address “display optimization” including selection criteria, economies through sourcing and total cost of ownership.

Jarad Flax, the Digital Signage Business Development Manager at SYNNEX, a Fortune 500 corporation and leading business process services company, servicing resellers, retailers and original equipment manufacturers in multiple regions around the world. SYNNEX provides services in IT distribution, supply chain management, contract assembly and business process outsourcing. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX employs over 10,000 full-time and part-time associates worldwide. SYNNEX will outline sourcing efficiencies as ad-based network operators expand their network to better meet demands. Elements of the SYNNEX “VISUALSolv” Digital Signage Assessment Tools, which assist in defining the scope of a project or customer’s needs, will be outlined.

Lyle Bunn

Lyle Bunn, an industry analyst, advisor and educator in the dynamic media sector, and the producer of this webinar series, will moderate this session, posing questions submitted by registrants before and during this webinar.

