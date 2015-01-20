Calibre’s Digital Signage LED Videowall Scaler

Calibre announces the release of its latest model in the LED View range of LED videowall optimized image scalers. LEDView325DS is designed specifically for cost conscious digital signage projects.

LEDvView325DS

Digital signage is a market often ignored when it comes to high quality scaling with many clients relying on software based solutions from a PC. This unfortunately causes difficulty creating and showing client content together with severe image quality issues.

LEDView325DS is a cost effective yet high quality image scaler that provides Calibre’s pixel-accurate per-edge image resizing algorithm, which allows each edge of the picture content to be independently dragged to the correct position on the LED videowall. There is also per input color calibration capability to ensure client content looks how the client wants with control of RGB gains and blacks as well as saturation and hue even on digital computer-originated content.

These are the kinds of functions typically found on premium live events models, which are now available without the cost associated with a live events scaler. LEDView325DS gives image quality with fast simple set-up of picture size, color calibration and network-based backup and restore of settings for fast disaster recovery. Control and configuration is through an Internet browser, using the inbuilt webserver so when connected to a suitable network remote control and status monitoring is also possible.