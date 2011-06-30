Middle Atlantic Enhancess Credenza Racks

Middle Atlantic Products has added several new options for increased usability, storage, and easy installation of its C5 Series Credenza Rack systems.

Comprised of a steel rack core and outer wood panels, the C5 can now incorporate many new features based on the requests and feedback of the company’s integration partners, Middle Atlantic says.

One of the most requested options, monitor mounts, is now available for most 32-inch to 50-inch screens. New shelf system inserts provide space for tableware and supplies and are isolated from the air circulated by the equipment cooling system. Custom cutouts are now possible to accommodate tabletop boxes from all manufacturers for convenient connectivity. Recycling and waste receptacles provide unobtrusive compliance in meeting rooms for ISO 14001 recycling container requirements. C5 credenza racks can also be ordered now with flip up sides that offer additional workspace – including extra room for laptops and portable presentation equipment.