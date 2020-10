The What: Calibre HQUltra range of high-speed 4K scaler-switchers incorporate in-house developed virtual-ASIC video processing technology.

The What Else: Whilst competing technologies can switch in 2 or 3 seconds, HQUltra can switch between input channels in just 0.25 seconds, even with different input resolutions and formats and between different HDMI/HDCP inputs. This is thanks to Calibre's in-house developed HQUltraFast switching technique for visually instant input switching.