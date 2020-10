The What: Panax Video has introduced the VTW 5080, the digital successor to the analog VTW 6080 video distribution system.

Panax Video's VTW 5080



Key Features: The base module VTW 5080 accepts IP, SDI-HD, and NTSC as input sources, creating individual streams from those sources for PC’s, Mac’s, and tablets.

Additional modules include HD multipoint video conferencing, recording, and video on demand (VOD), utilizing PC’s, Mac’s, iPad’s, iPhone's, and legacy video conferencing systems.