Elite Adds Instant Rear Projection Material

The Insta-RP pliable rear projection material.Cerritos, CA--Elite Screens has announced its Insta-RP pliable rear projection material.

“It is the ideal product for converting ordinary window space into a full video presentation,” said David Rodgers, marketing manager, Elite Screens. “The Insta-RP installs quickly and allows for virtually any glass indoor/outdoor surface to be converted into a video screen in just minutes.”

Elite’s Insta-RP is an adhesive optical rear projection material made of a durable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material designed for contrast and textured for optimal uniformity. It delivers a 2.2 gain image.

The Insta-RP is suitable for commercial applications such as retail storefront windows, resorts, restaurants, and nightclubs, and installs quickly on any glass surface.