Discover Video Adds Streaming Transcoder

Discover Video has announced a new live and file Flash streaming transcoder (DVT) for delivering live video to mobile smartphones, tablets, and to devices such as Roku.

The DVT now supports live Flash ingest which allows users to stream live at the highest possible quality and bit rate, and allow the server to deliver multiple bit rates to viewers. This is especially useful for the explosion of mobile broadcasting where lower streaming bit rates are necessary due to the limits of 3G and 4G networks.

The Discover Video Transcoder (DVT) is available as a simple software product, as a fully configured server, or as a cloud based service. It can transcode live Windows Media, Flash, MPEG-4, or MPEG-2 streams or files to H.264 Flash, and Windows Media.

Applications include:

·Satellite MPEG-2 TS to Flash and mobile for Internet distribution

·High Bandwidth Multicast MPEG-2 or H.264 to mobile

·Existing Windows Media live streams to H.264 Flash and Mobile

·Live Flash streams to Mobile devices – smartphones and tablets

“Our customers have saved a lot of money by converting existing live Windows Media streams to H.264 for fixed and mobile viewing rather than discarding existing encoders. Now they can convert live H.264 to other H.264 bit rates or use Flash while maintaining their existing Windows Media infrastructure," said Rich Mavrogeanes, president and CEO of Discover Video. “Our DVT is very flexible and is available as a product for internal networks or as a cloud based service for existing video streams”.