Vaddio, Vidtel Sign Co-Marketing Agreement

Vaddio signed a co-marketing agreement with Vidtel, whose cloud-based MeetMe service enables video conferences between room-based systems, executive desktop video systems, PCs/Macs, and mobiles using any combination of SIP, H.323, Skype and GoogleTalk technologies.

MeetMe enables organizations to conduct video conferences regardless of endpoint, platform or service and without the need for expensive bridges or exchange services. With MeetMe, customers of Vaddio resellers will now be able to conduct multi-party video conferences spanning a variety of equipment vendors and service providers, including Cisco/Tandberg, Google, LifeSize, Polycom, and Skype.

Complementing Vaddio’s recently released EasyUSB cameras, Vidtel’s MeetMe service is interoperable with leading SIP soft clients, enabling customers to use enterprise-grade soft clients, such as Cisco Jabber (Movi), CounterPath Bria and Polycom RealPresence Mobile, with their Vaddio products.

MeetMe’s affordable pricing makes enterprise-grade video conferencing a viable option for businesses of any size, according to the company. Since Vidtel runs the infrastructure in the cloud, the service requires no IT expertise or additional capital expenditure beyond existing systems and is as easy to use as an audio conferencing bridge.

Under the co-marketing agreement, Vaddio is promoting MeetMe to its integrator resellers throughout the United States, helping expand the sales of Vaddio equipment with a cloud service that makes SIP, H.323, Skype and GoogleTalk interop easy and inexpensive. Vaddio also will include MeetMe collateral in its product packaging. Both companies will conduct joint sales and channel development, including mutual introductions and joint sales calls.

“Vidtel’s MeetMe gives our resellers unprecedented freedom to mix and match soft clients and hardware to create the custom solution that best meets their customers’ business goals,” said Rob Sheeley, CEO at Vaddio. “This agreement is the latest example of Vaddio’s commitment to providing our customers with the freedom to create multi-vendor, best-of-breed AV systems capable of multi-party, interoperable video conferencing. Vidtel’s service will allow our new USB camera customers to integrate fully with other SIP, H.323, Skype and GoogleTalk users.”

Vidtel CEO Scott Wharton said: “With MeetMe, Vaddio resellers have a powerful new differentiator in the rapidly growing, highly competitive video conferencing market. ,. MeetMe enables Vaddio resellers to offer cost-effective, enterprise-grade video conferencing service that expands the market for Vaddio’s cameras. MeetMe also provides Vaddio resellers with an additional recurring revenue stream.”