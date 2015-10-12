BTX Fiber-Based Plenum HDMI Assemblies Support 4K up to 100 Meters

New HDMI cables from BTX Technologies, a distributor and manufacturer of integration components, signal processing products, and emerging technologies, address the need for a variety of cable lengths in 4K applications, from 5 meters to 100 meters.

The new fiber-based assemblies are lightweight and designed for tight spaces, floor boxes, and applications where traditional transmitters and receivers can’t be used because of power or EDID issues. They can support high definition (1080p) and ultra-high definition (4K) video, deep color (48-bit), 3D, and multi-channel digital audio on a single cable.



Utilizing fiber optics, these plenum-rated cables provide full signal integrity over the distance of the cable and future-proof bandwidth for the next generation of video displays.



The cable assemblies are available now and will be featured at the upcoming LDI show in Las Vegas, October 23-25 in booth #452, and CCW in NYC from November 11-12 in booth #761.