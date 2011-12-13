Horizon Display Names New Channel Sales Manager

Horizon Display has appointed Kathy Speers as Channel Sales Manager.

In announcing the new position and Speers’ employment to the Horizon Display Team on Wednesday, Vice President and General Manager Matthew Cutone said Speers has a respected reputation throughout the market and with the reseller channel.

“Kathy will play an integral part in the execution of our AV/IT reseller strategy and furtherestablishment in the channel,” said Cutone. “She has extensive industry experience and is a proven leader. We are confident Kathy will be a valuable contributor to the future successes of Horizon Display.”

Horizon has committed their future success to the development of software and creative services necessary to enable positive touch screen experiences, which will result in further growth of the large format touch display market.

“Our 2012 channel strategy is focused on continually growing our hardware business, so that we may incubate our software capabilities and deliver the end-to-end solutions our vision statement calls for,” says Marketing Manager Steve Gladden.

In this new position, Speers is responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships with channel partners. Speers will largely be focusing on the newly developed Accredited Reseller Program.

She will also look to broaden Horizon’s reach via AV and IT distribution. As Channel Sales Manager, Speers represents the entire range of Horizon’s products and creative services.

“We’re excited to have Kathy on board right in time to promote our latest release of touch monitors,” says Gladden. “Our newest touch monitors have the thinner, sleeker bezels that resellers are looking for today.”

“I’m thrilled about my new role at Horizon and helping to increase touch technology awareness and knowledge,” says Speers. “The opportunity to work with a team that is all about enhancing the user experience through interactive branding is very exciting.”

Speers has years of extensive touch display experience. She comes to Horizon Display from Tech Global, a touch solutions company headquartered in Elgin, Ill., where she developed distribution sales strategies and a brand identity for their interactive digital signage initiative as the Sales and Marketing Manager.

Prior to Tech Global, Speers was a channel sales associate at NEC Display Solutions.

Speers has a B.S. in Business from DePaul University in Chicago, Ill.