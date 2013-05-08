Da-Lite will unveil a new camera screen, which will feature an integrated camera in the bottom of the Tensioned Advantage Electrol Screen that can be used with any peer-to-peer videoconferencing software. The Da-Lite camera screen will feature all the benefits and projection screen surface options of a Tensioned Advantage Electrol, including a plenum rating. Every Da-Lite surface is a proprietary formula, and is designed to help customers achieve the best picture possible for their image. The camera integrated in the screen is an HD (1080p) resolution camera.