Bryan Hinckley to Head Entertainment at Electrosonic

Electrosonic has promoted Bryan Hinckley to head of the worldwide Entertainment business, which includes the museum, theme park, visitor center, and retail markets. The post was previously held by Chris Conte, who has been named head of the new U.S. Business Development team.



Hinckley had been managing Electrosonic's themed environments and attractions business in the United States, where he was responsible for maintaining and growing the business as well as managing and supporting its national sales team.

“Bryan’s promotion to lead the Entertainment business comes at a very exciting time for Electrosonic and for the AV market as a whole,” said Jim Bowie, President of Electrosonic Group. “As one of our key talents, Bryan is assuming new responsibilities at which I believe he will excel and help move the company forward.”

Hinckley said, “As Chris Conte moves to lead the Business Development team, he leaves big shoes to fill. I’m looking forward to taking on an expanded role at Electrosonic where I get to work with one of the most talented teams in the industry. I also look forward to bringing my 15 years of Electrosonic experience to our new and existing customers located throughout the world.”