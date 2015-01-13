BroadSign’s Digital Signage for Burger King

- The Amsterdam-based in-store marketing frontrunner, The Music Marketeers BV, is using BroadSign International, LLC's cloud-based digital signage software to power the Burger King "King Channel."
- Situated in over 50 of the fast food giant's Dutch locations, the King Channel has an average of three 40" screens per restaurant that entertain and inform customers who choose to eat their meals onsite. Content composed of 70% music videos, 20% live video, 5% advertising and 5% information also assists in reinforcing Burger King's branding and communications.
- "The King Channel is a challenging project and BroadSign proved to be the best option for layering live video streams with a variety of content," said Rob van Rozendaal, Founder of The Music Marketeers. "Not only is the BroadSign platform easy to manage, its vast technical capabilities allow our services to excel and enable us to fulfill our promise: passionate about music, driven by technology."
- In addition to Burger King, The Music Marketeers provides its services to a host of retail and hospitality customers such as C&A, McGregor, T-Mobile and MS Fashion.
- "BroadSign's relationship with The Music Marketeers is a fine example of how innovators can use our software platform to deliver a unique customer experience in the most standard of verticals – in this case, QSR," said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at BroadSign. "We hope that Burger King's move to enhance its restaurant atmosphere through purposeful and high-quality digital signage will inspire others to do the same."
Topics