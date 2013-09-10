Alcorn McBride’s AV Binloop Delivers Content for Kent State Visitors Center

Kent State University in Kent, OH, marked the 43rd commemoration of the tragic events of May 4, 1970, with the dedication of the May 4 Visitors Center.

This center includes multimedia exhibits that inform guests about what led to the confrontation between students and the National Guard during the Vietnam War. This historical event left four students dead and nine wounded. The university selected Alcorn McBride’s A/V Binloop to playback the audio and video in the exhibit.