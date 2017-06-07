Broadata Communications Joins SDVoE Alliance

The SDVoE Alliance (booth 3729) has added Broadata Communications, Inc. (BCI), a developer of solutions for the transmission of digital multimedia over fiber, to the alliance as an adopting member.

“At BCI, our particular expertise is in designing and delivering AV products for mission-critical applications across several markets including medical, command and control, and broadcast,” said Jim Banda, vice president of sales at BCI. “The SDVoE platform provides the uncompromising video quality and zero latency that will let our customers move to cost-effective AV-over-IP architectures. We are proud to be an adopter.”

“Adhering to stringent quality and performance specifications, and delivering products that are certifiable for surgical applications where lives are on line, is what BCI is known for,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Their adoption of the SDVoE standard is a ringing endorsement of the underlying technology and we welcome their participation in the alliance.”

The SDVoE Alliance will feature member products and demonstrations at InfoComm 2017 in booth 3729. BCI will showcase the latest addition to the Link Bridge product line in booth 4121. The new LBN encoder and decoder are SDVoE-compatible.