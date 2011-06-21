SeeSaw for Major Market Zoos and Aquariums

- SeeSaw Networks, the digital place-based media company, and Animals Inc., a subsidiary of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), has announced SeeSaw as the exclusive advertising sales partner for the place-based video network that Animals Inc. is currently deploying in major market zoo and aquarium destinations in the United States.
- This unique network offers advertisers the opportunity to connect with the elusive Moms and Kids audience as they spend their day together learning about nature, conservation, and our planet, while viewing the life styles of bears, dolphins, elephants, sea otters and many other animals in 17 DMAs around the country. Digital screens will be placed primarily in high-dwell, highly interactive areas of the zoos and aquariums and will feature compelling wildlife and other nature related video content. Additionally, venue-specific content will inform and help families get the most out of their visit.
- “Advertisers and their agencies are constantly looking for venues with captive viewing environments, where they can connect with hard-to-reach families on the go” said Monte Zweben, Founder and Chairman of SeeSaw Networks. “Animals Inc.’s unique and compelling venues combined with the incredible zoo and aquarium audience demographic will enable SeeSaw to further enhance its leadership position in offering advertisers one of the best ways to connect with moms and families.”
- The AZA has found that aquarium and zoo visitors are receptive to brand messaging. In a three-year, nationwide visitor attitude study, conducted by AZA, findings concluded that the public felt zoos and aquariums play an important role in conservation education and animal care, and provide a stronger connection to nature – brand values that moms care about.
- More than 175 million people visited AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums last year, making these zoos and aquariums some of the best places for advertisers to engage families.
- “Joining forces with SeeSaw will allow advertisers and sponsors the ability to reach the millions of families who frequent zoos and aquariums throughout the country,” said AZA Senior Vice President Jill Nicoll. “Brands that feature a conservation message, an environmental product or service, or promote animal care products or services will resonate especially well with zoo and aquarium moms and their families.”
- About SeeSaw Networks
- http://www.seesawnetworks.com
- SeeSaw offers the most comprehensive digital place-based media solution in the marketplace. Through its national network, SeeSaw delivers advertising in places where people go in their daily lives – such as gas stations, kids’ gyms, coffee shops, grocery stores and health clubs. SeeSaw reaches more people in more places than any other digital placed-based video network, combining over 70 digital signage networks across over 40 different types of locations in over 50,000 venues nationally. SeeSaw’s network delivers over 200 million weekly gross impressions, more than a primetime TV spot. The Reach metric for SeeSaw’s network is over 11.7% and for Mom & Family life pattern over 8.7%. SeeSaw’s demand side platform, SeeSawAds.com, optimizes plans across geographies, venues, and demographics within budget constraints. SeeSaw’s media specialists use SeeSawAds.com to customize campaigns with unprecedented precision and cost effectiveness. SeeSaw offers a variety of creative vehicles to advertisers, including ad spots, sponsorships of custom programming and content, brand integration, and experiential media, including sampling and activity integration. SeeSaw integrates research from Edison Research to close the loop and assess overall campaign effectiveness. With SeeSaw, advertisers can engage hard-to-reach people by intercepting them in their daily life patterns where they work play and socialize. SeeSaw is one of The Wall Street Journal’s Top 50 venture-backed companies for 2011.
- About Animals Inc.
- Animals Inc. is the for-profit subsidiary of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). AZA is a non-profit organization and America’s leading accrediting organization for zoos and aquariums, and admits only those institutions meeting rigorous standards for animal care, education, wildlife conservation and science. AZA’s focus on connecting people and animals provides a critical link to helping animals in their native habitats. Over 175 million visitors to more than 200 accredited zoos and aquariums look for the AZA logo as an assurance that they are supporting excellent care for animals and a better future for living things.
