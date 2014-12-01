BrightSign Overhauls Digital Signage Portfolio

The What: BrightSign has launched the next generation of its award-winning HD and XD product lines. The company also unveiled its new BrightSign LS product line, a pair of affordable, full-featured devices for commercial audio and digital signage applications. Lastly, the company recently began shipping its flagship line of 4K players.

The What Else: “BrightSign is a company with a solid focus on technology and innovation. We've seen this time and again through the company's participation as an exhibitor on our traveling E4 AV Tour," said Brian Rhatigan, business development manager for Almo Professional A/V. "Our reseller partners ask for BrightSign's products by name because of this leadership, and they are sure to be pleased with the technical advancements to the product lines as these updates will enable even more dynamic and engaging installations."



BrightSign’s portfolio of digital signage media players now consists of ten players across four product lines:

BrightSign LS

BrightSign’s new LS series players are ideal for customers who require the affordability of a low-cost solution, but who desire a purpose-built device with greater reliability, flexibility and performance.

BrightSign HD

Refined from three models down to two, and updated with a new feature set that establishes a new standard for PC-class performance at affordable price points, BrightSign HD now supports HTML5 and 1080p60 content.

BrightSign XD

All three of BrightSign’s XD models have been updated with an even faster graphics and HTML5 engine, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and the added convenience of remote viewing capabilities.

BrightSign 4K

The three BrightSign 4K models remain the most sought-after solutions for systems integrators who are building installations that showcase the latest technological advances up to and including 4K playback.

To help customers quickly determine the most appropriate player for their particular application, BrightSign now offers a free, web-based Product Selector Tool. Customers are prompted to answer a short series of questions about their installation – the answers to which ultimately steer them to the BrightSign product that best suits their needs.

“BrightSign now offers the industry’s most competitive, complete line-up of digital signage media players, from BrightSign 4K players offering the best of the best in features and technology all the way down to a new low-cost commercial-grade signage player that’s a far superior alternative to the consumer devices that many people use for low-cost applications,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “And at the core of our portfolio, we were able to upgrade our next-generation HD and XD players with the latest technology to support new functionality and features, including HTML5, while maintaining existing price points across the board.”

The Bottom Line: All told, this just may be BrightSign’s most comprehensive portfolio of digital signage media players.