BrightSign at Digital Signage Expo 2015

BrightSign, LLC unveiled details of its upcoming presence at the 2015 Digital Signage Expo, which will take place from March 10 to 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. BrightSign will be at this year’s show on the show floor and showcasing one of its recent installations at a nearby hotel & casino.

Product Demonstrations

BrightSign will arrive at DSE with a comprehensive portfolio of digital signage media players. In late-2014, BrightSign released the next generation of its HD and XD product lines. The company will also showcase its BrightSign LS product line, devices for commercial audio and price-sensitive digital signage applications. Lastly, targeted at the higher end of the industry, the company will feature its flagship line of 4K players. Since shipping in late-2014, BrightSign’s 4K players have earned multiple industry awards.

Partner Involvement

Exhibitors have partnered with BrightSign to power their booth demos. BrightSign’s players will be working behind the scenes in dozens of booths, including BenQ America, Insteo, Keyser Retail Solutions, Panasonic, Philips Signage Solutions, Planar Systems, Premier Mounts, Reflect Systems , Tightrope Media Systems, Wovenmedia and other integration and distribution partners.