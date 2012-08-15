Project Green AV and TCO Present Green AV Webinar 8-21-12

Project Green AV and TCO Development will again join forces to present the second webinar in the Green AV University Series for audiovisual professionals.

The one hour complimentary webinar, "Structure Sustainable AV: How Guidelines, Standards and Programs Empower AV Pros," will be held Tuesday, August 21, 2012, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The webinar educates audiovisual professionals in all sectors of the industry on how to understand and apply guidelines, standards and programs and empowers Green AV professionals to create smarter, more successful Green AV innovations.

Webinar content covers products, installations, performance and end of life management, as well as sustainable guidelines, standards and programs that together build the structure for successful, sustainable AV.

Hosted by Project Green AV director Gina Sansivero, webinar speakers include Annika Overödder, business area manager headsets and projectors, at TCO Development; Elizabeth Eames from Project Green AV and featured presenter Christopher Maione, president of Christopher Maione Associates and InfoComm Energy Management Standards Committee Member.

Go to GreenAVUniversitywebinar.eventbrite.com to register for the informational event, open to all audiovisual professionals.