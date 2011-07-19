Samsung Techwin America Appoints President

Ridgefield Park, NJ--Samsung Techwin America has appointed Soon Hong Ahn as president of the video surveillance and security products supplier.

Formerly vice president of global sales and marketing for the security division of Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd. in Korea, Ahn is familiar with the unique challenges and opportunities of the security and video surveillance markets in North America and Latin America. A frequent traveler to both regions, Ahn will provide management perspective and leadership as Samsung Techwin America continues on its path of sustained sales growth, according to the company.

"I am very pleased to now be able to focus my full attention on the important security and video surveillance markets in the Americas," said Ahn. "My new position provides a great opportunity to help position Samsung Techwin America as the market leader. I am especially interested in receiving feedback from the dealer, integrator and end-user communities to help guide our efforts to improve and to earn new business."