Brawn Consulting, dnp Host Educational Conference

Dnp North America will co-host an educational conference with Jonathan and Alan Brawn of Brawn Consulting. This one-day certified training entitled “The Power of the Projected Screen Image” will cover subjects like contrast; when to use a projection screen versus a flat screen; the science, design, and applications for projection screens; producing the perfect image with projectors and screens; and edge blending technology.



“This conference is guaranteed to arm you with the tools and resources to further your career in the AV Industry, as well as, expand your screen knowledge. And for those that are CTS certified, attendance of this educational conference rewards you with 2 RU credits,” said Randy Pagnan, Owner of dnp North America.

Alan Brawn, founder of Brawn Consulting said, “We’re thankful to dnp to host this conference. Our training will help prepare and support people in the AV industry looking to understand how to select the right screen for the right application.”

This conference will take place on January 15th, from 9:30am - 4:00pm at the dnp North America Showroom located at 1315 S. Lewis St, Anaheim, CA, 92805. This showroom offers a look at front and rear projection screens, and is ideal for this type of conference. Register here or contact Brandy Alvarado for further details by e-mailing brandy@dnpna.com.

dnp Denmark is the worldwide large-screen center of Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. With a 65% market share, dnp is the world's leading supplier of optical projection screens for high quality display solutions. The dnp optical screen portfolio includes an extensive range of optical projection screens for both front and rear projection screen applications for all environments including commercial, conference rooms, control rooms, signage, advertising and residential.