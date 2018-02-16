Bose Professional Releases ControlSpace Designer Update

The What: Bose Professional ControlSpace Designer software (CSD) version 5.0.1 is now available for download today from pro.bose.com. This latest release features a powerful suite of new features, tools, and algorithms, allowing designers to effectively and quickly create versatile audio systems.

The What Else: CSD 5.0.1 includes specific functions aimed at streamlining the workflow of audio conferencing installations with the new ControlSpace EX conferencing processor and under-table Dante endpoints.

Other upgrades include support for the ControlSpace EX-1280C conferencing processor including new DSP blocks: Acoustic Echo Canceller, VoIP, PSTN/POTS, USB, Conference Room Router, Room Combine Group, Enhanced AGC, linkable gated and gain-sharing auto-mixers, simplified logic control, and AmpLink. Support for Panaray MSA12X modular steerable array loudspeaker has been added, including a new MSA12X device block, MSA12X control panel, and basic steer/spread beam steering directly from within ControlSpace Designer software; also included is support for ControlSpace EX-UH, EX-4ML, and EX-8ML under-table Dante endpoints; and support for various Dante-enabled products including popular Shure MXA910 and MXA310 microphones, Audio-Technica ATND971 and ATND8677 microphones, and Audio-Technica’s ATND8734 microphone power module with Dante output. User experience improvements such as multi-wiring, adjustable port spacing, audio routing, and an updated graphical user interface, and additions to the Bose Loudspeaker Database, with speaker EQs for newer EdgeMax EM90/EM180 loudspeakers and the MB210 subwoofer round out the upgrade.