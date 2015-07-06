Bose Professional Expands FreeSpace Amplifier Line with Four New Models

Bose Professional has broadened its FreeSpace amplifier line with a set of four dual-channel amplifiers optimized for premium commercial applications such as retail, restaurants and hospitality.

The new additions include two mixer amplifiers (IZA 2120-HZ, IZA 2120-LZ) and two expansion amplifiers (ZA 2120-HZ, ZA 2120-LZ), each delivering 120 watts per channel. FreeSpace amplifiers can be configured quickly without a PC, enabling each installation to be customized easily and intuitively. In addition, FreeSpace amplifiers offer a range of models and features to enhance any audio installation using Bose FreeSpace loudspeakers.



The IZA models include an integrated audio DSP that provides Bose loudspeaker EQ, Bose Dynamic EQ, Opti-voice paging/ducking, audio mixing/routing, bass/treble adjustments, remote control options and an auto standby feature. The ZA models support sound system expansion when using front-end Bose products such as FreeSpace integrated zone amplifiers and ControlSpace engineered sound processors.



Additionally, the IZA 2120-HZ offers true two-zone capability, providing two independent outputs that each support volume/source selection remotes, EQ, tone controls and paging/auxiliary routing options. When connected to an IZA integrated zone amplifier, the ZA zone amplifier allows for easy system expansion. Chained amplifiers will function together as a single expanded system, sharing the same music, paging sources, master volume control and optional loudspeaker equalization. Each ZA zone amplifier comes in a compact, lightweight design for uncomplicated installation in a range of locations.



“At higher power levels, our four new 2x120W IZA/ZA amplifiers greatly expand the size and complexity of the venues for which FreeSpace amps can be used," said Ashraf Elghamrawi, Bose Professional product line manager, amplifiers. "These models don’t need a PC or programming, and with just a few switches can be tailored to almost any commercial installation. As one of our dealers said, ‘There are not many places where these amps can’t be used.’”



The new products were introduced at InfoComm 2015, with market availability expected around October 2015.