InfoComm Forms ITSP Council

Fairfax, VA--InfoComm International's board of directors has approved the creation of an Independent Technical Service Providers Council, a new group with the objective of promoting the role of independent technical service providers (ITSP) for outsourced integration and event project work.

The council also gives the independent technical service providers a collective voice with hardware and software vendors.

"InfoComm International is pleased to support this growing segment of the AV industry," said Duffy Wilbert, CTS, CAE, senior vice president of Membership, InfoComm International.

Along with the approval of the council, the InfoComm Leadership Development Committee appointed Mark DelGuidice, CTS, owner of Wire Wizards Integration in San Diego, as the Council Chair. DelGuidice led the effort to form the new council.

"I wanted to create a home for this particular segment of InfoComm members," said DelGuidice. "These professionals fill a specific role that differs from those of traditional integration, rental, staging or distributor organizations."

The Independent Technical Service Providers Council will hold its first formal meeting in November. Members who would like to participate in this council should contact the InfoComm staff liaison Marc Bialek.