Bose Hosts RoomMatch Demo in Houston Area

As a resource for system integrators, contractors, and front-of-house engineers, Bose Professional Systems will be hosting demonstrations of their RoomMatch loudspeaker systems at the Berry Center Arena and Theater in Cypress, Texas (northwest of Houston), Tuesday, September 9, 2014. Users requested to audition RoomMatch systems in real-world situations, and Bose has responded with a set of regional demos showcasing RoomMatch loudspeakers, along with PowerMatch amplifiers and ControlSpace digital signal processing.

Sessions are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. The events will include presentations and demonstrations of two Bose RoomMatch Progressive Directivity Array loudspeaker systems in two unique rooms, the Berry Center's arena and its theater. Attendees will have a chance to have discussions with Bose Professional Systems sales and field engineering personnel.

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2014

Times: 10:00am, 1:00pm, & 3:00pm (Pick the session that fits your schedule.)

Location: Berry Center Arena and Theater (30 min. northwest of Houston)

Address: 8877 Barker Cypress Rd., Cypress, TX 77433

RSVP as soon as possible to jim_newhouse@bose.com, or call Jim at 214-789-0678. Space is limited.