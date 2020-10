The Digital Signage Federation will host an evening of networking during #dpbmedia week on October 23 in New York City.

When: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM (EDT)

Location: O'Briens Irish Pub & Restaurant Times Square | 134 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036 (between Avenue of the Americas & 7th Ave)

DSF Board Members and Members can register free of charge, and the cost of attendance for non-members is $20.

The event presents an opportunity to meet and network with DSF Board Members in a relaxed environment.