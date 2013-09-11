Cat Greenleaf to Kick Off DPAA Summit

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) will kick off its 6th annual Summit on Oct. 22 with an appearance by celebrity journalist Cat Greenleaf, host of “USA Daytime” and the Emmy Award-winning “Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf.” Greenleaf will welcome Summit attendees and conduct an interview with DPAA President & CEO Barry Frey.

“Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf” is seen on NBC 4 New York, as well as on additional NBC Owned Television Stations in the country’s top markets and on COZI TV, NBC’s national multicast network. “Talk Stoop” can also be seen on DPAA member VeriFone Media’s out-of-home digital video network (VNET) in taxi cabs and on gas pumps across the country. In the fall, Greenleaf will become the first host of USA Network’s daytime programming block from 11am-3pm.

The theme of this year’s DPAA Summit is “Video Everywhere.” The event will be held at the Hilton New York with more than 450 industry executives - a majority from the brand and agency side of the business – expected to attend.

The “Video Everywhere” theme reflects the rapid shift to a video agnostic world in which planning and buying are no longer tethered to television alone. Consumers are encountering video content everywhere; out of home, in specific venues and on the go. In this new world order, digital place-based media stands out for its ability to reach consumers on the way to making brand and purchase decisions.

“Cat Greenleaf is an emerging star whose popularity has been aided in no small measure by her work in the digital place-based media arena,” said Frey. “Cat’s career arc speaks to dpb’s ability to reach large audiences in a highly impactful way."

On “Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf,” the host interviews actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, icons and tastemakers on her own stoop in Brooklyn. Guests come to Greenleaf's stoop for 15-20 minute chats covering career highlights, life stories, issues of the day and current projects. Musical guests’ appearances include performances of their latest singles and hits.

Prior to joining NBC 4 New York, Greenleaf worked at NYC-TV where she served as entertainment correspondent for “NY360” and hosted and produced various programs for the station, including “On The Prowl with Cat Greenleaf,” a weekly series on the culture and characters of New York City; “9.99,” a guide to spending under $10 a day in the city; and “Backdrop NYC,” a showcase for independent films made in New York. Greenleaf has also hosted The Travel Channel’s “Vacation Home Search” and Rainbow Media’s Voom Network’s “Chasing History Home.” Additionally, she was a daily roving craft reporter on the DiY Network's “Craftlab.”

Speakers announced to date for the DPAA “Video Everywhere” Summit include:

•Jon Bond, chief tomorroist, Tomorro LLC

•David Cohen, chief media officer, Universal McCann

•Phil Cowdell, president, client services, GroupM

•Rupert Day, global CEO, tenthavenue

•Barry Frey, president & CEO, DPAA

•Edward C. Gold, advertising director, State Farm

•Jackie Kulesza, svp/video investment director, Starcom USA

•Janet Levine, associate media director, Mindshare

•Bob Liodice, president & CEO, Association of National Advertisers

•Barry Lowenthal, president, The Media Kitchen

•Kristian Magel, executive vice president, director national broadcast, Initiative U.S.

•Joe Mandese, editor-in-chief, Mediapost

•Jack Myers, chairman, Myers Media Business Network

•Pierre Richer, president, NEC Display Solutions

•Paul Rostkowski, president, Varick Media Management

•Lyle Schwartz, managing partner, director research & marketplace analysis, GroupM Worldwide

•Robert Tas, managing director, head of digital marketing, JP Morgan Chase & Co.

•David Verklin, operating partner, Calera Capital