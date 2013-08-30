BenQ Launches New Ultra-Bright Projector

The What: BenQ is now shipping its high-brightness SX914 projector. The ultra-bright device is specifically designed for large-venue audiences with Colorific image quality for accurate, crisp, and long-lasting color reproduction. Delivering one billion colors and XGA native resolution, the SX914 offers a quality viewing experience even in rooms with ambient light. In addition to flexible installation features, easy maintenance, and 3D support, the SX914 provides eco-friendly functions to lower the device's total cost of ownership (TCO).



The What Else: To project to any surface, even in rooms with the lights on, the SX914 is equipped with 6,000 ANSI lumens of light output and a contrast ratio of 6500:1 — enabling big-screen projection in big, bright environments. Using the SX914 projector's XGA resolution, better per-pixel detail is delivered to conference rooms and lecture halls for more accurate color representation, crisper contrasts, and longer-lasting picture quality.

To simplify installations, the projector offers 1.6x zoom capabilities, an embedded test pattern for more precise calibrations during setup, and a variety of connectivity options such as dual HDMI and D-sub, enabling inputs from several sources and devices. The device is also compatible with leading professional, switching, and signal processing equipment, in addition to being fully TAA compliant.

With LAN Control, the SX914 enables both audio and video to be delivered over a single LAN cable, allowing IT managers to remotely manage and maintain their devices directly from their workstations. The projector supports Crestron, SNMP, PJLink, and AMX systems, and offers 1.6x big zoom and lens shift capabilities for installation flexibility. When using the BenQ Qpresenter App, the SX914 enables the wireless transfer of photos and documents from any iPad, iPhone, or mobile device directly to the projection screen.

To reduce energy costs, the SX914 features a standby mode to lower power consumption to less than 0.5 W while the device is inactive. Lamp replacement has been made easy with access from the side or top of the projector, while a filter-free optical system further reduces the TCO of the device. In addition, the SX914 comes equipped with two built-in 10-W speakers and is SRS-certified for quality audio performance. Blu-ray full HD 3D is supported to allow schools and other institutions to bring immersive learning experiences to their audiences.

The Bottom Line: "Whether used in a university auditorium, corporate assembly space, or big classroom environment, we've created the perfect solution for today's large-venue applications," said Kristin Kennedy, Associate Vice President, U.S. Sales at BenQ America Corp. "With a combination of high-performance features, Colorific image quality, and energy-saving functions, the SX914 is the complete package for great presentations, even in rooms where lights need to be kept on."