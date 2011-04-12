Harris Taps Scarcella

By David Keene

Harris Corporation announced at the NAB show in Las Vegas yesterday, that John Scarcella, a well known player in the industry– having spent a good deal of time with Sony– has joined Harris as vice president and general manager of the consumer business for Harris Broadcast Communications. That’s a long and possibly ambiguous title, but I learned from a private conversation with John on the eve of NAB that he will be very involved in the digital signage market. Good news for Harris, adding to their formidable team already in place for digital signage and DOOH. John told me that he will also be steering more projects to Harris in the purely digital signage realm, as opposed to DOOH.

Below is the press release from Harris yesterday:

Harris Corporation Names John Scarcella Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Business

MELBOURNE, FL/NEW YORK, NY, April 11, 2011 — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, has named John Scarcella vice president and general manager of the consumer business for Harris Broadcast Communications. Scarcella will report to Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications, and will be based in the organization's New York City office.

Scarcella is responsible for deploying the full suite of Harris products, led by the company’s successful Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) solutions, into key consumer markets — including retail, food, venue and entertainment — as well as all global sales, marketing and fulfillment efforts.

"John has a stellar record of success and well-established relationships in the markets we are targeting. We are thrilled to have him leading our consumer business effort that will leverage the strong and expanding technology and service capabilities of Harris — along with our growing global presence — to provide integrated solutions to meet individual customer and market needs,” said Morris.

Scarcella, an experienced executive with a history of delivering best-in-class technology solutions, spent 25 years in senior and executive positions at Sony Electronics. He most recently served as president at Professional Solutions of America, where he oversaw all sales, marketing, service, design and engineering, integration, and strategic business development and planning activities relating to the sale of professional audio and video products. While at Sony he also held senior positions overseeing sales, marketing, channel development and key product launch efforts in the consumer and professional markets.

“As thought leaders in the industry, I have watched Denise MacDonell, and Mike Arthur, business leaders for Harris DOOH solutions and sports and live events respectively, make a significant impact in the growth of these emerging business opportunities for Harris. I am excited to join the team and help continue growing this business, including investments in global expansion and integrating the full range of Harris solutions,” said Scarcella.

Scarcella holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Providence College and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Iona College.

In broadcast communications, Harris offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

