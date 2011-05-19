DSE 2012 APEX Awards

Digital Signage Expo® (DSE) is now accepting nominations for its 9th Annual APEX Awards. Submissions deadline is Thursday September 1, 2011. Submission forms are available at:

http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/DigitalSignageExpo/AwardsDinner/Apex.aspx

Because of the earlier entry deadline for the 2012 Apex awards, the eligibility period covers installations taking place between September 1, 2010, and September 1, 2011.

Also New For 2012:

New “Interactive Self-Service” category addresses innovation in self-service installations.

“New Concept” category encourages applications in design or prototype stages.

Entry form now includes name of integrator or other installation partners.

Required information simplified to streamline entry process and judging.

Entry fee for 2012 is $125/entry.

3rd Annual Apex Awards Dinner moves to Caesars Palace, Wednesday, March 7th from 7:00-9:00pm.

Richard Lebovitz, Editorial Director of Exponation, LLC, who oversees the Awards process said, “Based on advice from our independent awards judges, these improvements are designed to simplify the nominations process while continuing to encourage innovation in digital signage installations. We also want to be able to recognize the contributions of installation partners to be sure that all involved in the installation receive the recognition they are due.”