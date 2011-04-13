3ality Unveils S3D Production Solutions

3ality Digital has unveiled its new IntelleCal and IntelleCam solutions, part of the 3space suite of products.

IntelleCal automatically aligns the two cameras on a rig at the push of a button, which enables a fast and precise set-up without the intervention of a technician. It does this by profiling and matching lenses and performing alignment on five axes through the entire zoom range.

IntelleCam automatically controls the convergence and the interaxial spacing of the cameras, without the need for a separate convergence puller at each rig, cutting the number of personnel needed by half or more.

Both solutions are integrated software solutions, used in conjunction with 3ality Digital’s processing units and 3flex S3D camera rigs. IntelleCal uses the SIP and an additional processing unit, which is yet to be named.

“With the introduction of the 3space products, 3ality Digital has vastly reduced the amount of crew and the cost involved in creating compelling S3D. Since we started in this business IntelleCam is the one tool that every broadcaster has asked us to develop,” said Steve Schklair, CEO and founder of 3ality Digital. “IntelleCal speeds up the alignment process, which traditionally takes up to an hour to set, to five minutes and it does it automatically. These new products represent a quantum leap in how broadcasters and filmmakers are going to be able to capture S3D.”

“One of the biggest challenges for S3D has been the amount of technical equipment and expertise required to make it work and ensure it does not induce headaches and detract from the story. With IntelleCal and IntelleCam that is no longer the case. All the tests of the last few years have proven that there are no technical barriers to live 3D television. The issue is now much more of a business case, and these two new technologies will dramatically reduce and revolutionize the economics of 3D broadcasting.”