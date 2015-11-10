Blackmagic Design Lowers Price of Mini Converter

Blackmagic Design has lowered the price of its Mini Converter UpDownCross. The converter, which supports 3G-SDI and provides up and down conversions between SD and HD video, as well as cross conversions between different HD formats, will now be available for $295 U.S.

Mini Converter UpDownCross also features a four-field standards converter to convert between NTSC and PAL frame rates, as well as for connecting to broadcast equipment, even at different frame rates. The Mini Converter UpDownCross automatically adjusts the audio to match the video processing time.



Mini Converter UpDownCross has a built-in frame re-synchronizer, low SDI jitter, multi-tap filtering, and connections for black burst/tri-sync input. It can also be used in bypass mode as a low-cost SDI distribution amplifier. When all processing is bypassed, customers get six clean, re-clocked SDI outputs that can be connected to any other SDI device.



"Mini Converter UpDownCross is one of our original 3G-SDI Mini Converters and has been incredibly popular for many years," said Grant Petty, CEO at Blackmagic Design. "Now, because of expanded in-house manufacturing capabilities and improved efficiencies, we're able to offer Mini Converter UpDownCross at a more affordable price than ever."