Blackmagic Design Launches Intensity Pro 4K Capture Card

Blackmagic Design has launched the Intensity Pro 4K, a new super fast PCIe card that allows capture and playback of extremely high quality SD, HD and Ultra HD video on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCI Express computers. Intensity Pro 4K is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $199.



This new Intensity Pro 4K includes all the features of the Intensity Pro model it replaces and now adds deep color support in HDMI, higher frame rate 1080p60 capture, and playback and high resolution Ultra HD capture and playback up to 2160p30 via HDMI. This new model now allows customers to connect to an even wider range of video products and in higher quality.

The new Intensity Pro 4K is the only consumer video capture and playback card that’s built using the same broadcast quality video components that professionals in the film and television industry use. That means customers will always get the highest quality video capture possible. It features both HDMI and analog YUV, composite, and S-video connections so it is compatible with the latest Ultra HD televisions and game consoles, as well as older equipment like VHS decks and DVD players.

Intensity Pro 4K is perfect for video editors that need a realtime preview on a big screen TV, hardcore gamers creating high frame rate walk throughs of their latest gameplay, customers delivering live streaming presentations, or even parents trying to save family videos from old VHS tapes.

Customers can capture NTSC, PAL, 720HD, 1080HD and Ultra HD, the newest broadcast video standard. Regular 1080HD can be captured at up to 60 frames per second. That means gamers can connect their consoles over HDMI and then capture every heart pounding moment of gameplay to create the most amazing, high frame rate walk through videos for posting online.

Intensity Pro 4K also includes DaVinci Resolve Lite for Mac and Windows, giving customers a complete video capture and post production solution in one box. That means customers get the same multi track video editing and advanced color correction system that professional editors and colorists use to make Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster films, television shows and commercials.

Video can be captured at full 10-bit quality and files can be saved in standard formats such as ProRes (Mac) and more, or as fully uncompressed video, the format used by professional television production studios. Files captured with Intensity Pro 4K can also be used with other popular Mac and Windows applications like Final Cut Pro X, Premiere Pro, Vegas Pro, Media Composer, Fusion, After Effects, Flash and many more.