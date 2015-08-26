Blackmagic Design 3G Mini Converters Return at Lower Price

Blackmagic Design has lowered the price of its 3G Mini Converters to $195 (U.S.). The 3G Mini Converters can convert between all SD and HD formats and frame rates, and feature 3G-SDI technology that makes them compatible with all existing SD and HD equipment.

These Mini Converters are ideal for SD and HD facilities and include features such as redundant SDI inputs, AES and balanced analog audio, and upgradability via USB. Some models also include down conversion for working with HD on SD equipment.



Since these 3G-SDI models of Mini Converters were replaced by Blackmagic Design's 6G-SDI range of ultra HD Mini Converters at the same price, customers have been able to get the latest ultra HD technology at no extra cost. Since that time, Blackmagic Design has reduced component costs, resulting in the older models being reintroduced at a price $100 less than they previously sold — and for the audio models, $300 less than the previous price.



The Mini Converter SDI to HDMI is perfect for using HDMI televisions and video projectors as SDI monitors for all SD and HD formats. Mini Converter HDMI to SDI converts HDMI to SDI in all SD and HD formats up to 1080p60. Audio can be embedded from HDMI, balanced analog, or AES/EBU inputs. Mini Converter HDMI to SDI is ideal for adding an SD or HD-SDI output to computers and cameras that have HDMI connections.



Mini Converter SDI to Analog is perfect for converting from SD and HD-SDI to analog component, s-video, or NTSC/PAL composite. Mini Converter SDI to analog supports all SD and HD input formats up to 1080p60 and includes a down converter for when you need to convert from HD to standard definition analog formats such as s-video and composite. Audio can be de-embedded to balanced analog or AES/EBU.



"Although many customers are transitioning to ultra HD, there are still a huge number of broadcasters, studios, and audio visual professionals that need high quality converters for their existing SD and HD equipment," said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. "For customers that don't need the extra cost of ultra HD, our new 3G Mini Converters deliver broadcast-quality conversions at an incredible new low price."