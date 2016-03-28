Black Box Unveils Video Matrix Switcher

The What: Black Box’s new modular video matrix switchers serve many combinations of legacy AV equipment and new digital systems in a single configurable chassis.

The What Else: The matrix switcher requires no programming skills, and users can customize their solution in four simple steps: choose 8x8 or 16x16 chassis, add input cards, add output cards, add related extenders (for use with RJ-45 cards)

The Bottom Line: The switchers also feature Ultra-fast crosspoint switching, scaling and conversion, 4K UHD support, and built-in extension