VUE Audiotechnik Appoints Asia-Pacific Rep

Newly formed loudspeaker manufacturer VUE Audiotechnik has appointed Joe Manning of International Sales to serve as the company's official representative throughout the region.

Under the terms of the partnership, Manning will help expand VUE Audiotechnik's presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region by assembling and managing a distribution network for the company's growing family of professional loudspeakers technologies.

"Joe's reputation for building and leading highly-effective international sales channels is simply unmatched in our industry," said Jim Sides, executive vice president at VUE Audiotechnik. "His expertise, and solid relationships will be absolutely invaluable as we introduce new, innovative technologies and seek to forge strong, long-term business relationships throughout the world. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Joe and his team."

VUE Audiotechnik was launched in March by Jim Sides - former Meyer Sound Germany CEO and Apogee Sound co-founder, and Ken Berger - co-founder and former CEO of EAW.

Manning launched International Sales nearly 20 years ago to help U.S. manufacturers connect with international dealers and distributors.