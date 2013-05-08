AirFlex 5D-60 Multi-Projector Stacking Processor

The Airflex5D-60 is a 2D/3D Multi-projector stacking processor that precisely aligns the images of multiple projectors into a single picture with amplified brightness. It can combine the output of two to three standard-grade projectors to match the output of a large commercial projector.

The Airflex 5D-60 uses proprietary Q-Stack technology and accommodates up to a 1920 x 1200 projector resolution with dual-channel geometric image correction while supporting de-interlacing, scaling, and image enhancement.In addition to this, it has features such as Video Wall that allows users to split, crop, and magnify projector images while positioning them to the designated positions within a video wall display. This includes Matrox VGA, video wall plus flat screen edge blending. Other features include geometric correction for curved or dome screen applications and an optional kit that provides a professional theater-grade passive 3D performance in either a circular or linear format with lenses and glasses included.