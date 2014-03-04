ONELAN's CMS Features for Digital Signage

The What: ONELAN’s new CMS features simplify channel and playlist complexity through use of the Conditional Play Editor. Content and media players are tagged with pre-defined meta data values. Content then plays when the conditions are met e.g meta tags match. Additionally to speed up building of long or complex playlists, playlist items can be duplicated and then the media only replaced, retaining the original items’ play properties.

ONELAN's NTB

The What Else: ONELAN develops network appliances for standalone and end-to-end Digital Signage network solutions. The Net-Top-Box is a multimedia, multi-zoned solution capable of Touch Interactivity. With a browser based user interface, the system is fully multi-lingual and capable of displaying both stored media and live media e.g RSS feeds, web pages and broadcast TV or locally streamed video. Further members of the product family cater for Enterprise network management and integration with external data sources.