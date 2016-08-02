Bioscience Company to Implement Mechdyne Solutions in New HQ

Kemin Industries in Des Moines, IA, is partnering with Mechdyne Corporation to implement cutting-edge audiovisual technology in its new headquarters building, which will enhance collaboration, greatly streamline workflows, and maximize scientific discovery. Kemin’s bioscience innovations improve food sources, find solutions for human nutrition, and develop molecular solutions and technologies worldwide.

Kemin’s new 90,000-square-foot headquarters will house more than 300 employees dedicated to finding molecular solutions that help improve the lives of others. Mechdyne’s technology is designed around these employees’ workflows and collaboration needs, providing user-intuitive technology solutions. As partners, Mechdyne and Kemin worked together to analyze user workflows and company culture to optimize technology choices.

“Mechdyne is more of a technology company than an AV company,” said Kemin executive director of information technology, Joe Blackford. “They are unlike any other company I have worked with. Their approach of aligning technology to our workflows and culture with AV/IT integration is refreshing.”

Mechdyne’s strategy focuses on tailoring technology to clients’ needs and culture while retaining flexibility, scalability, and efficiencies as company workflows, goals, and teams evolve over time. Kemin’s ultimate technology solution was determined through Mechdyne’s consultative approach—Mechdyne’s team observed meetings and collaboration sessions, interviewed power users, and tested technology efficacy. Kemin’s new collaboration spaces will include intuitive user interfaces, innovative enabling software, audiovisual components, displays, and high-fidelity audio systems for 61 private offices, 11 conference rooms, two training rooms, a boardroom, and miscellaneous collaboration areas.

“We’ve worked with numerous vendors all over the world, and our team says that working with Mechdyne was unlike anything they’ve ever experienced,” said Kemin CEO Chris Nelson. “It is exciting to see it all culminate in our new headquarters building.”

“It has been a delight to work with Kemin’s team,” said Mechdyne senior vice president James Gruening. “They focused on the bigger picture and what they wanted to accomplish instead of getting swept away by thinking about technology. Our approach will help them achieve their goals.”