Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series Heads to Dallas, NYC

Stampede is bringing its Spring 2016 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series to Dallas, TX on May 12 and New York City, NY on May 19. Registration for both events is now open on the Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series website.

According to Stampede president & COO Kevin Kelly, the 2016 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series has been successful thus far with stops in Salt Lake City, Montreal, Indianapolis, and Orlando. “This tour provides dealers with information on how to build maximum sales from established product categories, as well as how to profit from entirely new product categories. Additionally, our daylong conferences showcase how new product categories, such as drones, actually help to drive sales of ‘mainstay’ AV/IT solutions.”

The Big Book of AV Dallas stop will be held from 9:00a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on May 12, 2016 at the Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel. At 10:00 a.m., guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast while engaging in one-on-one conversations with top pro AV manufacturers who will be introducing their newest products to the region.

“Like every stop on the 2016 BBOAV Tour & Conference Series, the Dallas and New York City events will both feature a rich mix of presentations and demonstrations that show dealers how to introduce new solutions to their customers,” added Kelly. “Any interested dealers should sign up right now.”

At 10:30 a.m., the presentations will commence, covering a variety of topics including: “Cut the Cords: BYOD and Wireless Presentation from Any Device” by Ed Pham, business development manager of wePresent; “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential” by Fred Bivetto, dean of the School of Flight Training of the Unmanned Vehicle University; “Understanding and Specifying Outdoor LFD with Samsung” by Jonathan Brown, principal at Brawn Consulting; “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities” by Rob Luther of Drone Video Systems; and “Learn about the new eBeam Edge+ and Smartmarker” by Ramon Zatarain, VP of sales at Luidia.

The Big Book of AV New York stop will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on May 19, 2016 at the New York Marriott Downtown. After a complimentary breakfast and hour-long networking session with pro AV manufacturers, presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Presentations will cover the following topics: “Learn about the new eBeam Edge+ and Smartmarker” by Ramon Zatarain, VP of Sales at Luidia; “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential” by Fred Bivetto, dean of the School of Flight Training of the Unmanned Vehicle University; “Understanding and Specifying Outdoor LFD with Samsung” by Jonathan Brown, principal at Brawn Consulting;“Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities” by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems; and “Cut the Cords: BYOD and Wireless Presentation from Any Device” by Ed Pham, business development manager, wePresent.

Showcasing the latest in the pro AV market, the daylong conference provides attendees with technology updates, exclusive insights, and keynote sessions from leading names in the industry, as well as training forums. Current participating tour exhibitors include AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Cassio, Chief, Christie, DJI, Display Ten, Epson, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, JELCO, Ken-A-Vision, LG, Luidia, Lumens, Luxel, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless-AV, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Stewart Filmscreen, TAP it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, WePresent WiPG, WilsonPro, and xFOLD.

All 2016 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series attendees will receive a $50 American Express Gift Card, $500 Stampede Credit, and be entered into a drawing for one of two DJI drones.