Biamp Tesira 2.0

At InfoComm 2014, Biamp Systems will feature Tesira 2.0, the latest version of the company's flagship family of digital signal processor (DSP)-based products. The centerpiece of Tesira 2.0 is TesiraFORTÉ, an all-new series of digital audio processors that extend Audio Video Bridging (AVB) to application-specific settings.

Now shipping, TesiraFORTÉ consists of eight models (four AVB models and four non-AVB models) with fixed input and output configurations, designed to bring greater simplicity and more options to conferencing, telephony, and VoIP environments.

Also shipping is the new Biamp Dante-enabled DAN-1 digital server networking card, which, like its current SCM-1 card does with CobraNet, functions as a gateway interface to support 64x64 channels of Dante networked audio.

In addition, Tesira 2.0 includes new firmware and software that enable two Tesira servers to act as a redundant pair—with the secondary Tesira server providing a mirrored backup to prevent any interruption in service in case of failure in the primary server.