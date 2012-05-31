Tightrope Enhances Carousel Digital Signage

- Tightrope Media Systems comes to InfoComm 2012 (June 13-15, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth N2257) with new developments to its Carousel digital signage system that deliver a richer experience for viewers, according to the company, and new creative and reporting capabilities for end users.
- At InfoComm 2012, Tightrope extends local weather options, supporting multi-day forecast creation (up to seven days) and text-based crawls from WeatherBug. Carousel operators can build forecasts with temperature information and graphics to visualize the sun, clouds, rain and other climate conditions.
- Increased multi-lingual support is a significant new Carousel development, with right-to-left text for Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi languages; and Asian-language word-wrapping for Japanese, Korean and simplified/traditional Chinese. Carousel also now displays international date formats by location, supporting EDS and date/time display among others.
- Tightrope also addresses social media and digital signage integration at InfoComm 2012 through live Twitter feed support, allowing operators to publish tweets alongside RSS and other data-based feeds in any screen zone.
- Built-in location-based services ensure that the correct forecasts, languages and social media feeds are delivered to the right screens across larger networks.
- Tightrope will also demonstrate Carousel integration with its ZEPLAY Instant Replay Server for stadium environments. Operators using the integrated solution can trigger instant replays of touchdowns, home runs and other thrilling moment from an iPad interface for immediate translation to Carousel-driven displays.
- Digital signage operators in the stadium following the game action can press an icon to launch the iPad application. The application triggers an XML data string, which translates replays from the main stadium display, such as a Jumbotron, to one or more digital signage displays.
- In addition, Carousel now supports the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) that is being implemented across campuses and organizations nationwide. CAP allows a large university, corporate or other campus to implement simultaneous emergency messaging across a variety of platforms - using the same protocol that triggers alerts via SMS/text, AM radio, cable television EAS and outdoor warning devices for Carousel digital signage systems.
- Tightrope has also added a report publishing module to Carousel to export all bulletin-related metadata. This allows users to intelligently filter information related to status, schedules and impression data - a key benefit for sponsors on advertising-supported networks. Users export CSV reports of each bulletin, and flexibly adjust bulletin filters as needed to include only the information required at that time. Users can select from a list of all active and current bulletins across each screen zone.