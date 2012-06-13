Meyer Sound Promotes Antonio Zacarias to VP, Worldwide Sales

Meyer Sound has named Antonio Zacarias vice president of worldwide sales, a newly created position to supervise the company’s sales activities and support the international and regional sales managers in servicing Meyer Sound customers around the world.

Formerly director of Latin American sales at Meyer Sound, Zacarias has been instrumental in the fast expansion of the Meyer Sound Mexico office that he has headed since 1998 and will continue to oversee in his new position.

Reporting to Helen Meyer, executive vice president of the company, Zacarias is charged with all aspects of leading Meyer Sound sales managers and partners across the globe, including setting sales goals and forecasts, developing consistent pricing and distribution policies, and evaluating and communicating new product requirements and business opportunities. Zacarias will also collaborate with the company’s marketing department on promotional activities and providing technology information to customers.

“As Meyer Sound and our product offerings evolve and expand, our opportunities and challenges are changing as well,” said Helen Meyer. “We’re excited that we’re able to promote from within. With Antonio taking on this new role, he will be fostering a visible and consistent sales structure to benefit our sales partners, and making sure that customers will receive the same quality support regardless of where they are.”Prior to joining Meyer Sound Mexico as technical support in 1997, Zacarias was audio technician and then operations manager at Audio Concepto SP, and was also front-of-house and monitor engineer for artists including Pandora, Mijares, and Benny Ibarra. Currently based in Mexico City, Zacarias will relocate to the Meyer Sound headquarters in Berkeley, CA. in the next few months. To contact Zacarias, please write to: antonio@meyersound.com.

